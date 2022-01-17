Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Up 79.8% This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $93.82 million and $12.75 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.88 or 0.07643283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99868586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

