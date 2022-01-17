FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the dollar. One FunFair coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.