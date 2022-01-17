Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

