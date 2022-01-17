Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $28.06 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 259,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,061,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.