Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $51.12 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.37% of Tenneco worth $51,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE TEN opened at $12.97 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

