Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $32.02 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,974 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of MRC Global worth $32,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

