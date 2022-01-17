Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $44,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

