Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,000 ($27.15) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDEV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.77) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($39.61).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,328 ($18.03) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,296.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £523.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

