Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 512,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,639,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FRON opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Frontier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.