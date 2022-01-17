Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered their target price on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$61.54.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.