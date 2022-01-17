Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,900 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $91.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

