Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

