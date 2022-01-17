Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

NYSE:RHI opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

