Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. FMR LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $63,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $33,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG opened at $97.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

