Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in December

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORTY traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.08. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

