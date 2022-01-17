FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

