FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
