Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £167.39 ($227.21).

FLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.98) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($237.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($230.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 46.13 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching £113.21 ($153.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,623. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($267.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of £129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

