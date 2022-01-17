Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.93.
Shares of FLNC stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
