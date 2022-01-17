Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 36.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

