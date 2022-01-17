FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after buying an additional 83,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. 83,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a 12 month low of $133.75 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

