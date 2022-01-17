FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Up 48.3% in December

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,642 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,438,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

FMAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,890. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

