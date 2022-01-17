FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,820. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

