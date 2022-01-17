First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,273 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.85% of First Solar worth $86,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

FSLR opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

