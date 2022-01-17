First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.46 Million

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $733.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.39 million to $741.00 million. First Horizon posted sales of $810.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FHN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 6,930,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

