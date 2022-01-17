First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProAssurance by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,237 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

