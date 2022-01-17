First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.52 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

