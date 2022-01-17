First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $53.89 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.