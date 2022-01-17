First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 187.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $2,526,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 71.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.34 and a 200-day moving average of $243.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

