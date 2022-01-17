First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,623.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.