First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.