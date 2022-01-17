Financial Survey: IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) and Its Rivals

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -15.88 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

IZEA Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IZEA Worldwide and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.33%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 54.90%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

IZEA Worldwide peers beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

