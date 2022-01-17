Financial Analysis: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) versus First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bay National and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Horizon has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Bay National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay National and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Horizon $3.39 billion 3.02 $845.00 million $1.76 10.59

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34%

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Horizon beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay National Company Profile

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

