Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

