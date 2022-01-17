Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth $64,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at $390,000.

Shares of FDRR opened at $45.51 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

