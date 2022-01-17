FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $10.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $5.66 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.