FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 6.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.22. 1,393,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,880. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

