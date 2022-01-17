Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

FRFHF opened at $506.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.73. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $346.68 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. CIBC started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.50.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

