Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.48.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

