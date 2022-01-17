Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,825.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

