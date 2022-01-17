Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.98.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.