Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

