Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 132.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 54.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

