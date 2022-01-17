ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 58.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ExlService by 39.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ExlService stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.