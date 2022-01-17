Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.