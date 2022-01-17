Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
