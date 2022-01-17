Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. Evergy has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

