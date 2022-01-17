Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evergy in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. Evergy has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.