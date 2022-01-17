Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,829 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,781,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

