Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 21,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 45,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 719.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 156,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

