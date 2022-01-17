Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,632 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

