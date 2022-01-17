Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 119661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERO. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.59.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.6422707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

